Analyzing Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) and SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomcar and SP Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomcar N/A -13.53% 48.39% SP Plus 1.68% 22.21% 4.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoomcar and SP Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomcar N/A N/A -$4.63 million N/A N/A SP Plus $1.78 billion 0.57 $31.10 million $1.52 33.88

Volatility and Risk

SP Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomcar.

Zoomcar has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SP Plus has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoomcar and SP Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomcar 0 0 0 0 N/A SP Plus 0 2 0 0 2.00

SP Plus has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.97%. Given SP Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SP Plus is more favorable than Zoomcar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Zoomcar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of SP Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Zoomcar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SP Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SP Plus beats Zoomcar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomcar

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services. The company also offers facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; patient transport services for healthcare clients; transportation, logistics, and implementation; valet services, such as vehicle staging and tracking systems, and doorman/bellman services; security services comprising training and hiring of security officers and patrol, as well as customized services and technology; wheelchair assist services; and an online and mobile app consumer platform through parking.com website; and revenue management services. In addition, it provides multi-platform marketing services, including SP+, AeroParker, and KMP Digitata brand websites that offer clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile applications, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company offers its services primarily under the SP+, Sphere, Bags, AeroParker, MetroParker, and KMP Digitata brands. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

