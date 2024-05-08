Andrews Sykes Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of ASY stock traded down GBX 15.70 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 581.80 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The firm has a market cap of £243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,389.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 582.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.54. Andrews Sykes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($9.74).
About Andrews Sykes Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andrews Sykes Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.