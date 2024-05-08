Andrews Sykes Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 14 (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Andrews Sykes Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASY stock traded down GBX 15.70 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 581.80 ($7.31). The stock had a trading volume of 8,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. The firm has a market cap of £243.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,389.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 582.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 596.54. Andrews Sykes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($9.74).

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

