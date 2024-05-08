Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on June 7th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4627 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $29.24 on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Aperam has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

