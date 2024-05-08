Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,902 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,375,477. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

