Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

