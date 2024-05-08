Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,345 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 259.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.31.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,516 shares of company stock worth $7,059,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.59. 68,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $256.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

