Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $31,585,640. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.12. The company had a trading volume of 791,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,301. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.19.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

