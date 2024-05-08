Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.11. 78,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $440.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

