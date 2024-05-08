Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.42. 439,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 20.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

