Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,037 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
IJK stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
