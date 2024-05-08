Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 510,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,579. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

