Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after buying an additional 240,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,036,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,142,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,713,000 after acquiring an additional 894,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.28. 69,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,686. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

