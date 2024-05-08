Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 51.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,015,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,890 shares of company stock valued at $35,485,387 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

