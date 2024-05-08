Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,324 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 260,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,442. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

