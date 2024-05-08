Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE APLE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,461. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

