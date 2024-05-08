Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 44,582 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.41. 1,928,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,215. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.86 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

