Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APTV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

APTV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 327,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

