Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $233.65 million and $11.29 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 309,236,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00070111 USD and is down -9.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,480,424.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

