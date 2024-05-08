ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

ARC Document Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.5%.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %

ARC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 63,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

