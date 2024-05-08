ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. ARM also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Shares of ARM traded down 1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 106.07. 12,144,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 120.96 and its 200-day moving average is 90.88. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ARM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 92.08.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

