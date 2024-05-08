ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. ARM also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.45-1.65 EPS.
ARM Stock Performance
Shares of ARM traded down 1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 106.07. 12,144,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 120.96 and its 200-day moving average is 90.88. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
