Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.296 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Price Performance

ARTNA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,646. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.