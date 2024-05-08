Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last 90 days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

