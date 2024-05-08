Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average is $196.44. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

