Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.290- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

