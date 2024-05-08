AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,250,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 78,286 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

