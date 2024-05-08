AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. 1,153,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

