ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

