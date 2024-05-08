ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. ATI Physical Therapy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.34.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
