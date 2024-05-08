Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. 204,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Allison sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $34,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

AESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

