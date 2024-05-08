Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.70-6.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.800 EPS.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.59. 982,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

