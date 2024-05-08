Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $272.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.