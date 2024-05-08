Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.