Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 676,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter.

MHD remained flat at $11.87 during trading on Wednesday. 116,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

