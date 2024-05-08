Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.710-0.710 EPS.
Avient Stock Down 1.5 %
Avient stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,135. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
