Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 150,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,122. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $47.87.

Avient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Avient’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Further Reading

