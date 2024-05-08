Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.72

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.72 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 61652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

