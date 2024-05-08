Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.23

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 96877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.