AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $67.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

