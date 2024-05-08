Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,519 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOX opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.41.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.