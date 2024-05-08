Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after purchasing an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.11.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.