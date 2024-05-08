Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 299,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

