Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,238,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

