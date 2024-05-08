Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.09.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

