Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Parsons by 8.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

