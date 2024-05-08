Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,617 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 433,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

