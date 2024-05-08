Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $544,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.