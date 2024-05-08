Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $659-671 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.74 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. 823,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.