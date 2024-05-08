B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.18. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.