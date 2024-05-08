B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. 7,416,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,160. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BTG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

