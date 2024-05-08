Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.50

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.50 and last traded at $190.35, with a volume of 9726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.00.

BMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average of $154.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,328.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

