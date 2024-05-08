Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 162,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,121. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 41.43% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

